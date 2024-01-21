On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about whether the Royal Rumble is the second biggest event of the year. He thinks so because it starts the road to WrestleMania.

“Yeah, probably. I mean, maybe SummerSlam. [It] is looked at as another Mania almost. But Rumble is you know, those big four are always looked at as special. And so yeah, the Rumble hasn’t been and it now has its meaning to take that to the main event of WrestleMania. And so you kind of watch that and you want to watch now that there are stakes on the Elimination Chamber in Perth. You know, you want to watch that to like what’s going to happen there. And so anyway, its stories are building and intrigue is building but Rumble definitely starts that road.”

