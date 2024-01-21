TNA Wrestling returned to Orlando, FL on Saturday to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of Pwinsider:

– Big Kon def. Richard Adonis & Ori Gold.

– After the match, Kon kept attacking his opponents until PCO came out. Kon and PCO battled on the stage and attacked security guards who tried to intervene.

– Tasha Steelz def. Xia Brookside

– Frankie Kazarian def. Jake Something

– Jordynne Grace def. Savannah Evans.

– Gisele Shaw attacked Grace and Evans after the match.

– Best of Three, Match 2: ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) def. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

– TNA Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve (c) def. Rhino

– Joe Hendry def. Deaner.

– AJ Francis said he had a new rap, but Hendry debuted a new video to the tune of AJ Styles’ TNA theme. It featured the line “I’m banned from dives” instead of “Get ready to fly.”

– Dani Luna def. Killer Kelly.

– MK Ultra (Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich) attacked Luna and Jody Threat after the match until Decay (Havoc & Rosemary) made the save.

– Chris Sabin def. Jason Hotch.

– John Skyler said he would beat Sabin for the TNA X Division title at TNA Sacrifice.

– Simon Gotch def. Jack Price.

– Josh Alexander was on commentary and went face-to-face with Gotch after the match.

– Frankie Kazarian told Young they wouldn’t fight unless he beat a ghost from his past. Big Damo entered.

– Eric Young def. Big Damo

– Ash by Elegance def. Savannah Thorne.

– Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & Moose def. Alex Shelley, KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight