Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about Jim Ross’ AEW deal expiring next month and his legacy.

“I would make Jim Ross the Hulk Hogan of announcers for my company. Make him an attraction, keep him special, and build up his legacy. Showcase him, make him the John Madden, if you will, of professional wrestling, because that’s who he is sent to. Even make him take advantage of the fact that he isn’t promoted and build it and use him in the right spots much like they used Undertaker towards the end of his career. What’s like, we used Hogan initially before the NWO four times a year for pay per views. He’s an attraction. Yeah, it’s like they’ve done with the Rock, much like they’ve done with John Cena. The formulas are right there for everybody to see. It’s not like I’m reinventing the wheel here, folks. Right? It works. It’s a go-to playbook. It works. Build him up. Make him that voice. Don’t overexpose him. Jim is at that stage of his career to write travels harder. It’s just luck. Yes, it is. It is what it is, folks. And Jim’s had a couple of health issues and, you know, slowed him down along the way as well as personal issues. That helped slow him down along the way. But the talent is still there. It’s up to you as a producer to take advantage of that asset. The asset and its benefits don’t just show up. You have to find ways to exploit the asset to maximize the benefits. And Jim Ross is a perfect example of how and why Tony should do that.

