TNA Wrestling returned to Orlando, FL, on Saturday to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS.

At the tapings, former WWE star Big Damo, aka the former Killian Dain, debuted, where Frankie Kazarian introduced him to further his program with Eric Young. He said that they wouldn’t fight unless he beat a ghost from his past.

Young defeated Big Damo in a singles match. Check out the spoilers here.