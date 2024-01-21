TNA Wrestling returned to Orlando, FL, on Saturday to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS.
At the tapings, former WWE star Big Damo, aka the former Killian Dain, debuted, where Frankie Kazarian introduced him to further his program with Eric Young. He said that they wouldn’t fight unless he beat a ghost from his past.
Young defeated Big Damo in a singles match. Check out the spoilers here.
Scoop #20: Eric Young out to wrestle
Frankie Kazarian says EY doesn’t get to decide when they wrestle, he does, and he’s not in the mood tonight
But EY has ghosts in his closet, and tonight he will face one
Eric Young vs Big Damo pic.twitter.com/zwTz84bJe0
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 21, 2024