Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. Here are the highlights:

On Samoa Joe being the AEW World Champion:

“It’s just amazing. The old Randy Savage lesson that he gave me, Double J, stayed on the boat. Stay in the game, stay in, so hats off, man. You can’t say it’s a story of perseverance and ended at that. But opportunity and you just kind of look at, you know, me and Joe were just talking the other day. He came in in the spring of 2022 and had a movie on deck, so he was gone for a little bit not long after he debuted but just kind of looking ahead to his ride, so to speak, and the momentum of it, but I think back to the lunch that I had with Mick Foley in Long Island around Oh, three. Conrad, maybe, and that’s when we’ve talked about all kinds of young talent. I don’t know exactly where he is at in his career. But he had watched some episodes of the show, and I obviously wrestled. Amin referenced AJ Styles, but he brought up Samoa Joe, which is the first time that I’d heard. I can’t say that he pitched him to me, but I can say that he was very complimentary of him. And so there’s Oh 304. And you know, when we got the opportunity, Joe, I guess his RLH deal, basically expired, and he wanted to come on board, and then we brought Joe in. It goes without saying what I think about Joe: he went well over a year without being beaten by that undefeated streak and, you know, lots of pitches and lots and lots of ideas and angles, whether it’s from Dutch or vets or other talent. Of course, everybody wanted to be the first guy to beat Joe. And I was just never. It just never felt right. Right, and I’m like, ‘Hey, we don’t have an opportunity with a guy like Joe.’ And, my default answer was, ‘Joe could win and still help get guys over.’ And that’s an art that was taught to me in many different ways by my dad and Jerry Lawler. But it is so true. And if you can’t really do that, I don’t think you can really get to the next level; it’s easy to win and get yourself over; it’s even more difficult to win and get your opponent over. But Joe could do it. And we rolled along and had no real end in sight on who was going to be eating. And then that quick conversation with Orlando from Dave Hawk, who is Kurt’s manager, and said, ‘Hey, man, I think we’ve got to, you got a shot, if you want to have Kurt come on board and how all that came together than the Kurt and Joe trilogy,’ but I am tickled to death for Joe to get this opportunity. But he knows it better than or as well as I do. Now the hard work starts; he is under the microscope scope in every imaginable way, especially when you look at 2024 and the hypercriticism and complimentary it’s it is who it is a bowl is a pot of boiling water, no matter what, but Joe is up for it. So he’s got his work cut out. But congrats to Joe.”