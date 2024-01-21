Although the belief was that the top matches at WWE WrestleMania 40 could be Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and CM Punk vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, The Rock’s return with the teased match against Reigns has thrown a wrench in those plans.
During an interview with Sony Sports Network, Jey Uso commented on the potential match.
“You know The Rock wanna be The Head of the Table, that’s money, right? That’s a match I think we all wanna watch, I wanna watch as a fan too. I just don’t think The Rock knows what he’s getting into. When it comes to The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, he’s got The Bloodline behind him. Rock has a big uphill battle man. But yeah, we ready to see that.”