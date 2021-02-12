Boxing superstar Anthony Joshua, who currently holds the WBO, IBF and WBA (Super) Heavyweight Boxing Championships, recently appeared on the Alternative Sport Show to discuss a number of different topics, most notably how he hopes to one day work WWE, as that is what the legendary Muhammad Ali did back in the day.

That’s a great question. I’m gonna do WWE because that’s what Muhammad Ali did, so I’m gonna do WWE.

Joshua is referring to Ali’s participation at the first ever WrestleMania, where he was a special guest referee/enforcer for the spectacle’s tag team main event.

Check out Joshua’s full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News.Co)