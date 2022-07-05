The brackets for the tournament to crown the inaugural NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions have been officially announced.

As noted, the tournament actually began with the first round and the semi-finals at the NJPW STRONG Ignition TV tapings on June 19 in Hollywood, CA. The finals will now take place on Saturday, July 24 from the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, NC during the NJPW STRONG High Alert TV tapings.

The following matches have been announced for the tournament, which will begin airing on the Saturday, July 9 edition of NJPW STRONG:

* Christopher Daniels and Yuya Uemura (replacing Karl Fredericks) vs. The Factory’s Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo

* TMDK’s Shane Haste and Mikey Nichols vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew’s Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs

* Stray Dog Army’s Misterioso and Barrett Brown vs. Midnight Heat’s Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson

* Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno and Alan Angels

Saturday’s NJPW STRONG episode will open with Daniels and Uuemura vs. The Factory. The main event will be TMDK vs. WCWC. The other two first round matches will air the following week. Saturday’s episode will also feature Taylor Rust vs. Jonah in singles action.

The first-ever NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions will be crowned on July 24 at the High Alert TV tapings in Charlotte, to air at a later date.

