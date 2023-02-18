Former WWE star Brad Maddox made an appearance on the Developmentally Speaking podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

The former Raw GM praised Bray Wyatt during the interview for being a good man.

“I thought everyone was very cool,” Maddox said. “Bray Wyatt and some of the older guys, very cool guys. Like, some of the coolest guys, and Bray was one of the absolute coolest guys I ever met. I just never got really, really close with everyone, either, which probably has much to say about me as anyone else.”

