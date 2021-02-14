AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter earlier today to clarify some confusion regarding AEW’s Heels community, including the cost of the club and the perks you get for being involved. She writes, “STILL seeing men claiming @AEW_Heels is $50 a month to discourage others. It’s $50 A YEAR, and loved by its nearly 500 current members. Its an amazing community full of great people and it continues to grow because it is what it promises to be.”

When a fan pushed back asking why members had to pay at all Rhodes responded with, “It’s not free to run an online community. There are hefty monthly fees to run it, moderate it, and host it. All questions that were answered in the beginning. Fan clubs have yearly fees for this reason. All of them.”

Being a member of Heels gets you access to virtual meet-and-greets, merchandise, seating at arenas, and more. Check out Rhodes’ tweets below.

