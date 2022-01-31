Brandon Cutler appeared on “AEW Unrestricted” this week to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

His face mask gimmick:

“I think it was the second or third week that I was wearing it. I would see pictures of myself in it and say, ‘Well this is the look,’” he laughed. “Just being a bald white guy, it’s so default. There’s nothing to it. In wrestling, you have to have something else to make you look a little more like a star. That’s why I started doing face paint when I was the Dragon guy because it was kind of boring when I had nothing. When I switched over to the stooge, the face mask became like, ‘Well now that’s my face.’ I’m well past healed with the injury. It only took like three or four weeks to get cleared from it. I still get people asking me if I’m still injured. They say, ‘How long does it take to get your face healed?’ I’m like, ‘It’s been healed. This is just my face now. This is what my face looks like.’”

Being trained by The Young Bucks:

“It was Matt and my brother,” Cutler shared. “We used to do the good old backyard wrestling, so we all did it a lot, but they actually went to a place and got trained.” “Then they would come back to the backyard and train the rest of us that were around as we were all doing it. It was a combination of that and then we would all take a lot of indie bookings together. Before those shows, we would use the ring time a lot as well. After a little while, they bought an actual ring which they would run their HRW shows with. It was almost every Saturday they would run the training for other people they would book, and then I would just do it with them.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription