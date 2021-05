During an interview with TMZ Sports, Braun Strowman spoke on his past struggles with body dysmorphia. Here’s what he had to say:

I used to struggle and I still do struggle with body dysmorphia. I struggled with bullying growing up because I was a chubby little kid and then I grew to this gigantic mongoloid of a human being that I am and I’m still judged for it because people look at me and go, ‘Oh, this big meathead.

Credit: TMZ Sports. H/T 411Mania.