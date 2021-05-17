During an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, The Godfather spoke on which fight backstage he considers the most memorable. Here’s what he had to say:

Ahmed Johnson and D’Lo Brown, and D’Lo whooped his ass. See, D’Lo’s a real wrestler, he was a collegiate wrestler, and D’Lo had him hooked so bad, and he’s trying to tap out, and D’Lo had him hooked so bad that me and Ron had to tell him, ‘D’Lo, let him go, let him go, D’Lo’ because D’Lo was going to break his arm or something, but that was the best one I’ve seen.

Credit: Wrestling Shoot Interviews. H/T 411Mania.