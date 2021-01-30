Braun Strowman has returned to WWE SmackDown.

Tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX saw The Monster Among Men make his big return. It looks like Strowman will be participating the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at Sunday’s pay-per-view.

Strowman’s return came after the ten-man main event, which included RAW Superstars as a part of the quarterly Brand-To-Brand Invitational. Sheamus, Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, Otis and WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E defeated The Miz, John Morrison, AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and Cesaro. The match started with AJ vs. Bryan, but ended in a DQ with Bryan as the winner after Sami interfered. The match then went to a six-man with Bryan, Big E and Cesaro vs. Nakamura, AJ and Zayn. That match ended by DQ after The Miz and Morrison interrupted.

Strowman’s return came as Miz, Morrison and AJ were triple teaming Sheamus following the main event. Strowman ran wild at ringside, then entered the ring to destroy Cesaro and Zayn. Braun stood tall in the middle of the ring and posed as the go-home show went off the air.

Strowman has been away from WWE TV since receiving a storyline suspension on Tuesday, November 24. Strowman was suspended indefinitely after putting his hands on WWE official Adam Pearce during a RAW segment the night before. The storyline was that Strowman was upset over not receiving a title match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, which he felt like he deserved.

Strowman responded to a WWE tweet that said he’s back, adding, “And Badder than ever!!! #NoOnesSafe”

Stay tuned for more on Strowman’s return. Below are photos and videos from tonight’s show-closer:

