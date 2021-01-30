During the debut episode of his new podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle looked back on his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 19 for the WWE Title.

Near the end of the match, Lesnar hit a shooting star press off the top rope, but came up short and crashed headfirst into Angle’s side.

“When Brock was in the corner, I was looking out of the corner of my eye when I was laying in the ring. When he went to jump, he hesitated and did a pause, and just said, ‘Oh, f*ck it. I’m going to go.’ I think that hesitation caused him to fall off balance forward, so he couldn’t get a full rotation when he turned backwards to flip. He didn’t quite make it. I knew, gosh, when he landed, I thought he was dead. I thought he broke his neck. I thought he was dead. He wasn’t responding. I said, ‘Brock, are you ok?’ He wasn’t saying anything. I went over and I covered him and said, ‘You got to kick, you got to kick’ because I didn’t want to hold that title for another day.

I was selfish hoping Brock would kick out so I wouldn’t have to hold the title. He kicked out and I told him, ‘Can you get up?’ He said, ‘I don’t know.’ I said, ‘Alright, I’ll lift you up.’ I went to lift him up and I said, ‘When I get you up, scoop me up in the air, F5 me and cover me.’ I said, ‘Can you do it?’ He said, ‘I think so.’ He went and did it. He covered me. He won, one, two, three. Afterward, he was so disheveled. He was confused. He didn’t know where he was. He was supposed to come over and pick me up and hug me. We were supposed to become friends. He wasn’t coming over. I told the ref, ‘Tell him to come over. I’m down selling. He’s supposed to pick me up.’ He wasn’t coming so I walked to him and I hugged him. I said, ‘Are you alright?’ He said, ‘I don’t know.’ We got in the back and we had an ambulance waiting for him to take him to the hospital and he wouldn’t go. He was not going to go. He was being stubborn. He was pretty pissed off. I had to talk him into getting in the ambulance to go to the hospital. Eventually, he did.”