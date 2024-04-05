The fireworks began exploding early between “The Phenomenal One” and “The Mega Star” this week.

On Friday, April 5, 2024, WWE shot an angle at the WWE Media Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as part of WrestleMania XL Week.

During the WWE Media Day events in Philly on Friday morning, LA Knight confronted AJ Styles, which led to a brawl taking place between the two, leaving Styles with a bloody nose.

Expect the footage of the Knight-Styles brawl from today’s WWE Media Day for WrestleMania XL to air as part of the broadcast on tonight’s WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

As noted, Knight vs. Styles is scheduled to take place as part of the lineup for night two of WrestleMania XL on Sunday, April 7, 2024, from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.