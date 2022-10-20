Bray Wyatt is expected back on WWE SmackDown this Friday night.

The WWE On BT Sport Twitter account announced that Wyatt will be back on SmackDown this week in Toledo, OH. It was previously reported that Wyatt will be a blue brand Superstar moving forward as the hope is that he will help boost the SmackDown on FOX ratings.

The tweet below teases that the Uncle Howdy mask character will be back on SmackDown this week, and Fightful Select adds that this was the expected plan for this week.

Wyatt made his first SmackDown appearance since October 2020 last week, delivering an emotional promo before being interrupted and taunted by the Uncle Howdy character.

Below is the updated line-up for Friday’s SmackDown from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH:

* Bray Wyatt appears

* Omos and MVP come to SmackDown to confront Braun Strowman

* Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan

* Logan Paul returns to promote WWE Crown Jewel match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defend against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi

