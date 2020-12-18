“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt took to Twitter last night and sent a message to Randy Orton ahead of their Firefly Inferno Match at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. You can see Wyatt’s full message below:
Dear Randy,
It’s all a [heavy large circle emoji]
One ending was just another beginning
The Angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home.
You can’t kill it
#WWETLC
