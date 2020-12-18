“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt took to Twitter last night and sent a message to Randy Orton ahead of their Firefly Inferno Match at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. You can see Wyatt’s full message below:

Dear Randy, It’s all a [heavy large circle emoji] One ending was just another beginning The Angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home. You can’t kill it #WWETLC

Dear Randy, It's all a ⭕️ One ending was just another beginning The Angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home. You can't kill it#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/ZhuhMT7w1h — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 17, 2020

