Below is a beat by beat breakdown of this week's edition of the hit Youtube series, Being The Elite.

-We see a clip from last week’s Dynamite when the Good Brothers replaced the Young Bucks to compete in six-man tag action. Afterwards Matt and Nick see Kenny, Gallows, and Anderson, asking what just happened. They question why Gallows and Anderson showed up in gear if they “didn’t” know they were going to wrestle. Omega says he didn’t put the team together, leaving Matt and Nick thinking it was Callis. Omega leaves with the Good Brothers…the Bucks have a quick conversation and are under the belief that Omega is duping them as well.

-Adam Page walks in on the Dark Order planning a party for him so he’ll consider joining the group. They all get mad at him and shout for him to leave. As soon as he’s gone they go back to planning.

-The Bunny and Brandon Cutler have an interaction that ends with Bunny flipping off Cutler from a distance.

-Private Party speaks with Matt Hardy. They are not happy at the way Hardy made them look like fools and Hardy is unhappy about being called a “money grabbing Karny.” He says that there match on this week’s DARK is a must-win.

-Kris Statlander abducts Brian Pillman Jr.

-Peter Avalon and Leva Bates run into each other, the first time since they decided to part ways. They compliment each other on their recent win streaks and make some solid small talk. They try to hug, but decide not to.

-Back to Statlander and Pillman Jr. She asks him to read some things, which doesn’t go the way she anticipates. Eventually she boots him from her spaceship.

-Backstage Luchasaurus chats with Brandon Cutler. Cutler calls him a “fossil,” something the big man does not take well at all. The two will meet on DARK tomorrow night.

-Kib Sabian gloats over Leva Bates for beating her in a video game, but Bates reveals that she allowed him to win. Despite not believing her at first Sabian initiates another challenge, which Bates agrees to.

-John Silver retains the BTE championship after beating Alex Reynolds in a game of beer pong.

-Fun segment with the Bucks and Matt Hardy that ends with the tag champs referring to themselves as stupid babyfaces.