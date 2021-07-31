WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart took to Instagram to comment on Natalya Neidhard injuring her ankle on Monday’s episode of Raw. The former world champion writes, “I’m wishing Natalya a speedy recovery after her ankle surgery yesterday, I’m looking forward to her carrying on the Hart Foundation tradition of reigning as WWE tag champions.”

Last night’s episode of SmackDown saw Shinsuke Nakamura pin Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews in tag team action, with the King of Strong Style letting the WWE Universe know that he’s eyeing Crews’ championship down the line. See the post match video promo from Nakamura below.