On the latest edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke about WNBA star Liz Cambage, and how believes the 6’7″ athlete could excel in the world of pro-wrestling, even admitting he wouldn’t mind getting her seen in AEW. Hear what the World’s Strongest Man had to say on the subject below.

“There is one that is retiring from the WNBA this year after the Olympics…Liz Cambage. She is from Australia. 6 foot 7 basketball player, extremely athletic, but you can’t teach her size. There hasn’t been a woman be a giant in the business in a long, long, long time and I think that she can be a talent that we will talk about the way that we talked about Andre.”

Cambage announced on July 16th that she would be withdrawing from this year’s 2020 Olympics so she could focus on her mental health. Check out her full statement below.

