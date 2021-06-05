WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently appeared on the Barstool Rasslin program to discuss a variety of different topics, most notably who the Hitman considered to be his favorite opponent of all time.

The former multi-time world champion named the late Curt Hennig, better known as Mr. Perfect, as that man, someone he shared the ring with over 60 times in his illustrious career. Hart adds that his brother, the late Owen Hart, would have been a close second in that category.

“I’ll always say this about Curt, if I could wrestle one guy again, it would’ve been Curt. He was my favorite opponent ever. My brother Owen [Hart] is a close second.”

You can listen to the Hitman’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)