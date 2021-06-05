Former NXT champion and current free agent Aleister Black (now Tommy End) recently spoke about his release from WWE on his Twitch channel and reveals that he owns the audio rights to the No Man’s Land song, which he plans on using as his entrance music once he returns to wrestling. Highlights are below.

Says he had a new song created for his Dark Father character, one that he now owns the audio rights for:

We just created a new song for Aleister Black and you guys didn’t get to hear it. It was the best one so far. I had a hand in creating and writing it. I’m sure they’ll use it on someone else. No Man’s Land, the original version, I have the audio rights. When I come back, I will have my own song.

How is persona and tattoos sparked conversation about his real life, calling himself an atheist in the process:

The first conversation I had, I said to Hunter, ‘I want to be all the metal bands the kids use to rebel.’ It’s cliche, but it’s relatable. When you’re young, it’s so difficult to be understood by a different generation. My character was a cool dude and mysterious but had a hard hitting style and was relatable to the point of, ‘I understand what he’s going through.’ There are people convinced I’m part of Illuminati or I sacrifice kids. People believed these things. People want to see what they want to see, especially dumb people. WWE had to kill channels because they were slandering me. People are gullible enough to get into that and I take pride that I’ve walked this line for a very long time. These things have parallels to my actual life, like the Dark Father was my childhood, but obviously, I’m not some Devil worshipping guy. I’m an atheist.

