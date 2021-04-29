During his appearance on the 81 Podcast, Bret Hart spoke on Ken Shamrock joining the WWE and his role in his development. Here’s what he had to say:

Right from the start I wanted to wrestle Ken. I would’ve loved to have worked with him. I got Ken in and trained him. I put Vader and Ken, Vader and Ken trained in my house. I had a gym in my house. But I trained Ken in there. I had a lot to do, I was the guy that brought him in and kind of got him to do wrestling. H told me he broke his hand in UFC and said ‘I can’t fight for awhile.’ I said ‘well why don’t you wrestle? Make some money doing wrestling. You’d be a big star in wrestling.’ Ken used to be a pro wrestler before he did the UFC stuff. It wasn’t that hard to go, ‘Okay I’ll go back to the pro wrestling stuff.’ I said, ‘Let your hand mend up and heal and we’ll do wrestling stuff.’

Credit: 81 Podcast. H/T 411Mania.