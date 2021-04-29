WWE star MVP was the latest guest on the El Brunch de WWE program to discuss the Hurt Business and his role as the manager for WWE champion, Bobby Lashley. During the interview the former multi-time champion reveals that he’s been dealing with some lingering knee injuries, and has been doing his best to avoid surgery. Hear his full comments below.

Says his knee has been bothering him but he wanted to avoid surgery:

My knee has been bothering me for some time now. I injured it a few months ago in the ring and while it’s better, it hasn’t healed yet and we’ve been trying to avoid surgery so we’re gonna try one more procedure and if it still doesn’t work, then I might have to get some minor arthroscopic surgery for the knee but, not yet. We’re still gonna try another treatment first.

Says the Hurt Business was Bobby Lashely’s idea:

Actually, the idea [Hurt Business] was Bobby Lashley’s idea and he and I have always had a good working relationship and it was his vision but us together, Vince [McMahon] and the creative team were able to see. Once they saw us, they were like, ‘Ah, okay. We get it’ and then you know, we continued to push to add Shelton [Benjamin] and then originally, we wanted Ricochet and Cedric [Alexander] but they would only give us one so we ended up with Cedric and the vision that we had for it is ultimately what it became and unfortunately, decisions are made above my head and they wanted to downsize The Hurt Business to establish that me and Bobby are The Hurt Business. Bobby is the Chief Hurt Officer and I’m the Executive Vice President of Personnel, Talent Acquisitions and Managing Partner and then whoever else we should recruit to be with us, that’s our business associates but Bobby’s the boss and I’m his consigliere.

