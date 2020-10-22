During a recent episode of Confessions of a Hitman, Bret Hart spoke on how good he thought his match with HBK was prior to the screwjob ending, and how it would have gone down as one of the best matches in wrestling history had they been able to do the remainder of the planned match. Here’s what he had to say:

We may not have liked each other that much, but we sure had some great matches together, and we really worked hard to perform together. Like, even the match – The Montreal Screwjob match – before the whole screwjob happened, is a five-star match. We tore an incredible pace. We we were going for 15 minutes before we even got into the ring, and then, we did about 10 minutes in the ring. But we had another 25 minutes of a match that was planned out. If it had ever happened, it could have been one of the greatest matches of all time. And we’d be talking about that more today than the actual Screwjob.

Credit: Confessions of a Hitman. H/T WrestlingInc.