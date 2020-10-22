During his appearance on WINCLY, Booker T spoke on the struggles to keep ROW afloat during the pandemic. Here’s what he had to say:

When COVID broke out we’ve been struggling more than anything,” he said. “We’ve had conversations with each other if we are going to make it one month to the next. A lot of stressful days as far as being a small business and staying in operation. But somehow we have done it so far. We hope we are able to continue because we have a lot of young kids who aspire to be something and aspire to be part of something. And that is exactly what Reality of Wrestling is.

Credit: WINCLY.