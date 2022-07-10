Brian Hebner had Gail Kim onto his Refin’ It Up podcast, where she talked about her wrestling career.

During it, the topic of the WWE Hall of Fame came up, and Gail stated that a former WWE employee told her back in 2018 in New Orleans they thought the 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony would be the last one because they didn’t think WWE had anyone else left to induct.

Hebner chimed in and expressed that he feels Earl and Dave Hebner should be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

“And guess what? Just like you and me [Brian & Gail Kim] have always talked about… and I’m saying this for me, not you, for me. F*ck ‘em. That’s the same company that don’t have the f*cking Hebners in the WWE Hall of Fame and I don’t mean me, I’m talking about Earl and Dave. Just give me a f*cking break.”

