Brian Pillman Jr. On His Current Status With MLW

During an interview with Wrestlezone, Brian Pillman Jr. clarified his status with MLW and discussed his desire to pursue an opportunity with AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

I think what happened with the COVID-19 pandemic was they got very apprehensive with running shows and meanwhile you have IMPACT, AEW and WWE that are running shows with no fans, so it was just hard for me to sit still and wait for them to bring me an opportunity. I just went out and chased the opportunities that were available to me. Per my contract. I was allowed to work for AEW so it was a no-brainer to chase an opportunity at AEW.

I’m not sure what their future plans are or when MLW’s next show is. I think not having that information, not having that security and knowing when I was going back to work made it easier to look somewhere else for work. I truly wish MLW all the best in their future endeavors. It appears that they removed me from the roster, which is completely understandable, but I was never really informed about their status with me. I simply informed them that I was going to go look for other work. No hard feelings, it’s all business, but yeah, they have a lot of great talent and I wish them all the best.