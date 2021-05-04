AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. is paying tribute to his legendary father this week.

Pillman Jr. announced on Twitter that he will be wearing an original pair of his father’s famous black & orange striped trunks on AEW Dark and AEW Dynamite this week. The trunks have been referred to as Pillman’s “Cincinnati Bengals” gear due to the color scheme. Pillman was from Cincinnati and spent some time with the Bengals in his NFL career.

“Tonight and tomorrow I will be honoring my father’s historic career by wearing an original pair of his famous black and orange striped “bengals” trunks! Watch yer necks boys cause AIR PILLMAN IS COMIN THROUGH!!! [fire emoji] [tiger face emoji] [red heart emoji],” Pillman Jr. wrote.

Tonight’s AEW Dark episode will see Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison face Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis. Wednesday’s Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite will feature a Fatal 4 Way Tag Team Eliminator Match with The Varsity Blonds taking on Jurassic Express, The Acclaimed, and SCU with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders to challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks next week.

Pillman and Garrison have won their last 7 straight tag team matches in AEW.

