The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie) recently held a live podcast in Phoenix ahead of the NFL’s Super Bowl LVII game, which will be between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

During their sessions, Nikki Bella shared a story of how crazy Brie got when the Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, a story that Brie attributes to being a crazed Eagles fan. Highlights from their chat can be found below.

Nikki Bella on her poorly her sister acted when the Eagles defeated the 49ers in the NFC Championship game:

You jumped on a table of 49er fans and squatted as if you were taking a **** on the 49ers. You didn’t a ‘Yes!’ chant. You didn’t do a ‘No!’ chant. You didn’t do a Bella booty shake. You literally got in a squatted position, like you were gonna take a ****. And you literally pointed at them in their eyes. A women left because of you and demanded to pay her bill at the front.

Brie defends her actions by saying she is just a crazed Eagles fan:

My thing was the Eagles did take a **** on the 49ers, so it was only appropriate I did the same. But I actually didn’t feel that bad when I went out the next day and saw South Philadelphia, and I saw the fans on light posts, taking down the city of Brotherly Love. And I was like, you know what? I belong to the Philadelphia Eagles. I am a crazy fan like them.

Check out The Bellas full podcast below.

