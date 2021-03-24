Britt Baker made an appearance on today’s episode of Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast.

During it, Baker discussed Adam Cole’s reaction to her Lights Out match against Thunder Rosa on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

“As soon as we got to the back, they’re taking the tacks out and he was texting with Jeff Jones. He went to grab the phone to FaceTime, I’m covered in blood, and Jeff was preparing him, ‘She’s okay.’ He was so happy. He actually watched the match when it was playing when he was backstage at NXT. He does not miss a big moment. He was watching on his phone. His text almost made me cry. He said, ‘Britt, you literally made history. This is one of the best women’s matches I’ve ever seen. One of the best gimmick matches period,’ and just saying how the match will always be remembered. That was really what I wanted more than anything; to put out something people would remember and would go down in the history books. The first of anything will always be remembered, but something that draws true emotion out of people, and that’s what they remember, not because it was the first, second or third something.”