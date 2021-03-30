During her appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Britt Baker spoke on how she approached Tony Khan about using thumbtacks during her Lights Out match against Thunder Rosa. Here’s what she had to say:

Tony is very thoughtful and very caring. He worries about our safety and getting hurt. I would always give him an idea one at a time. I saved the tacks for last. I really thought the tacks were going to be something that would make this match stick out because girls don’t take tacks. He was all for it, and he loved it. Right before the match, he pulled me into his office, and he was worried. He said, ‘Britt, I don’t know about some of these spots. This table bump at the end, the ladder, I don’t know.’ I was like, ‘Please, just trust me. We have to do this for this match to be what it needs to be.” And he did. As soon as the match was over, he was one of the first ones out there to check on me and he hugged me and I was covered in blood.

Credit: Oral Sessions. H/T 411Mania.