AEW superstar Britt Baker recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this Wednesday’s St. Patrick’s Day special edition of Dynamite on TNT, where the Dentist takes on former NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa in the program’s main event bout. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she truly believes she is the star of the division:

I truly believe I am the biggest star of the women’s division. You could put me in the main event with one of Kenny Omega’s broom girls, and people are still going to watch it. I want to put all eyes on me when I come on TV. This is a show that has the likes of Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes, Matt Hardy, Penta and Eddie Kingston, and I’m the main event. Part of me can’t believe this is happening, while the other half is saying, damn right, it’s happening.

On the importance of the Wednesday night ratings:

The Wednesday night ratings are really important, so we can see where we’re rising or falling. And my best gauge of what is working is going to my boss, Tony Khan, and seeing what he thinks worked and what didn’t. He’s the guy literally creating and running Dynamite, so who better to go to than him? And with so much of our fan base [at] home right now, social media is an important gauge, too.

Calls Maki Itoh a vibrant performer:

Just walking through the curtain, she’s so vibrant. The fact she can literally tweet, “Hello mother——” and get 20,000 likes, that is a good indication she is going to get a huge pop with the live crowd. She’s a badass character, and it’s really fun to watch her in the ring and interact with her backstage.

On her pairing with Reba:

I am so happy that the rest of the world is seeing her talent. When we started “The Rules of Being a Role Model,” she was the makeup artist. She’s so passionate about wrestling, she was written into the first scene, the one in my dental office, as Reba. Once Tony saw that, he thought our interaction was great. We all thought it made sense to keep us together. At one point, there was talk of me turning on her. But I can’t. She’s that important to Dr. Britt Baker. We are having so much fun together. We always say, “Just let us flow; don’t overcomplicate things,” and that’s when you get the greatest product quality from us. Just let us flow, and we’re going to hit it out of the park.

Whether she needs a championship to help establish her run: