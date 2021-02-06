AEW superstar Britt Baker was the latest guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss her dislike for the Star Wars franchise, and reveals that she nearly slapped commentator Tony Schiavone for telling her that it explains the human soul. Highlights from her interview can be found below.

How she dislikes Star Wars:

Well, I don’t sit around watching all 30 episodes of Star Wars, that’s for sure. I’m so sick of it. My good buddy, Tony Schiavone and I, we don’t agree with this, we don’t get along about this, but I just can’t for the life of me figure out how people can get into it. I literally tried and I fell asleep within 5 minutes. I can’t get into it.

Says she wants to help people who like Star Wars:

This Star Wars stuff is an illness. I don’t get it. I want to understand it because I want to help these people. I’m a physician. I want to know what I can do to help these people, but I can’t figure it out. We gotta have more extensive research done about what’s going on in the minds of these Star Wars freaks, really.

How she nearly smacked Tony Schiavone in the face for liking Star Wars:

You know what Tony Schiavone told me, he said it perfectly explains the human soul and I almost smacked him across the face. I said listen to yourself, listen to yourself, Tony, oh my God, I can’t believe it.

