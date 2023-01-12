Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw the return of Adam Cole, who had been out of action since last summer with multiple injuries that nearly ended his career. Cole detailed his fight to come back in his promo, one which had the LA crowd holding their breath.

One person who is very proud of Cole is fellow AEW superstar and former women’s champion, Britt Baker. The DMD, who is Cole’s real-life longtime girlfriend, wrote the following on Twitter:

For months the only time @AdamColePro left the house was to go to bran/physical therapy appointments. There was a time he wasn’t allowed to fly on planes or do anything more than go for a walk. I’m so damn proud of how hard he worked every single day to get back to you all.

Cole responded to Baker’s tweet with one of his own. He writes:

Thanks for being in my corner every step of the way. Couldn’t have done it without you.

Check out the exchange below.