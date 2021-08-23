AEW women’s champion Britt Baker recently spoke with the Milwaukee Record to discuss the signing of new women’s division star Jamie Hayter, and how Baker pushed for Hayter with top executive Kenny Omega and AEW President Tony Khan. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks about how quickly she and Hayter clicked:

“Yeah, so when I wrestled her in England, right away we just clicked and I thought she was a fantastic wrestler. She has a really cool, edgy personality. We’re kind of similar too in our dry, sarcastic humor and we just really clicked. We really got along. They were using her pretty frequently for awhile for AEW, but then with the pandemic, the travel ban, of course, everything kind of was at a standstill.”

Says she nudged Tony Khan and Kenny Omega to sign her:

“But then when stuff is opening up again, you know, I was kinda nudging Kenny and Tony like ‘Hey, remember Jamie Hayter? Remember Jamie Hayter?’ Because she’s such a fantastic talent and everybody here—literally every single person in AEW—agrees that she’s fantastic and we need her here.”