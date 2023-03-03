Britt Baker is very happy for her good friend Jamie Hayter.

The DMD spoke about the current reigning AEW Women’s Champion during a chat with the New York Post to promote this weekend’s Revolution pay-per-view. During the interview, Baker was asked about taking a backseat to Hayer, who had previously been in her corner when she was the champ. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says it’s time for Hayter to have the spotlight:

If the roles were reversed, Jamie was always helping me. I had the belt and I was the center of attention. Once the role is reversed, why would I not be there for her right now too? It’s time for Jamie to have the spotlight and the title and for Jamie to have the big push. I want to be right there in her corner for all of this too. It’s not fair for me to just ditch her and be on her own right when she gets center stage.

On her current storyline being a slow burn:

For the microwave babies that want something right now, this story’s probably not for them. But for the fans who like the slow simmer, this story is really exciting and it’s gonna be really exciting.

Elsewhere in the interview Baker stated that she wanted new IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) to end up in AEW at some point. You can read about that here.