AEW star Ruby Soho recently spoke with Wrestle Joy to hype up this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view, where Soho will be taking on Saraya and Jamie Hayter in a triple-threat matchup for the women’s championship.

During the interview, Soho discussed her relationship with Willow Nightingale, a talent she believes will be a huge star for the promotion somewhere down the line. She adds that she’s always been a big Willow fan and is so happy to see her emerging as the next breakout. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she adores working alongside Willow:

I adore her (Willow Nightingale), but as far as how we came together, it’s like anything else in wrestling. The enemy of my enemy was my friend. So at the time, obviously, I was doing a lot of stuff with Tay Melo and Anna Jay and they had gotten on her bad side as well and I’ve been a longtime fan of Willow. I’d actually been on a couple independent shows where she was wrestling and I’ve been a fan of hers for quite some time and I think there’s a very specific and very unique energy that she brings as far as an authentic likeability when she comes to the ring. She doesn’t have to do anything.

Says you can’t help but smile when you see Willow:

You just can’t help but smile when she’s out there and I’ve tried to not smile when I’m out there because I like to be serious when I’m out there, I like to have a good time and whatever but when it comes time for match time, I’m in the zone and she constantly makes me laugh and makes me smile, even when I don’t want to and it was a really amazing thing and I think when the Street Fight came, it was a big match for us and we hadn’t been a team for very long but we had a lot of momentum going into that match and I think for that match particularly, it brought out a side of both of us that I don’t think that the fans had seen just yet. A badass level of her that people hadn’t seen yet. They’d always seen the happy, smiley but when it comes time, she’s one of the toughest ones there is so, it’s been absolutely amazing, she’s a star and she’s only going to get better and be more of a star over the next few years so I’m very excited to see that.

Soho and Willow last competed together in a Street Fight on an episode of AEW Rampage back in January.

