The Bullet Club’s Ace Austin and Chris Bey are your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions.

The main event of tonight’s post-No Surrender edition of Impact saw Austin and Bey defeat NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns to capture the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

The lengthy title match was booked after an opening segment that saw Austin and Bey talk about their history at the Sam’s Town venue in Las Vegas, and how they are influenced by The Motor City Machine Guns, but currently the best tag team in Impact. The Guns then interrupted and talked about how they are still the best tag team in the world after wrestling since 2006, and are now better than ever. Bey then suggested a title match for Sacrifice on May 24, but The Guns offered to fight on tonight’s show so that they could make more memories for the challengers at Sam’s Town.

This is the first title reign for Austin and Bey together in Impact. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley began their third reign with the straps on the December 15 edition of Impact, by defeating Heath and Rhino. The Motor City Machine Guns held the titles for 76 recognized days. Tonight’s title change was taped back on February 25.

Austin took to Twitter tonight and pointed to how he and Bey began teaming up under The Bullet Club’s banner back on July 1 at Against All Odds, and they suffered a loss to Sabin and Shelley that night.

“Our very first match as a team under #BulletClub was against MCMG at Against All Odds just 8 months ago. They taught us a lesson in Tag Team wrestling. Then Japan taught us many a lesson in Tag Team Wrestling. We discovered our formula and tonight it’s as easy as.. #ABC [up pointing emoji] [victory hand emoji] [sign of the horns emoji],” he wrote.

Bey added in a tweet, “It was time to go to War with arguably the best tag team in the world … This time we prevailed [sign of the horns emoji] #IMPACTonAXSTV”

Below are several shots from tonight’s main event title change at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV, along with the aforementioned tweets from the new champions:

