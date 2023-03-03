Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter tonight to issue a message to the WWE Universe as he prepares for Cody Rhodes to make his first SmackDown appearance since 2016.

WWE announced on this week’s RAW that The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare will be on this week’s SmackDown for a potential showdown to build to their WrestleMania 39 main event. This came just a few days after it was announced that SmackDown will see Reigns make his first appearance since defeating Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber, to try and clean up the ongoing issues with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, mainly Jey Uso. Now Reigns says they will also welcome Rhodes to The Island of Relevancy as he returns to the blue brand.

“Tomorrow night, after DC acknowledges their Tribal Chief, we welcome @CodyRhodes to the #IslandofRelevancy. His ‘Story’ vs MY Legacy. #SmackDown #Bloodline #GODMode @HeymanHustle,” he wrote.

WWE noted in their official SmackDown preview that Reigns and Rhodes are set to collide tomorrow night.

“In a message delivered by Special Council Paul Heyman, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Returns made it clear to Jimmy Uso that either he handle the Jey Uso situation or Reigns will personally take care of it when he returns to SmackDown. After Jey failed to help his brother during Jimmy’s altercation with Sami Zayn, however, The Bloodline seems more disjointed than ever. Following his victory on Raw, Cody Rhodes made it clear that he was happy Reigns will be returning to SmackDown on Friday because he was going be there too. How will The Head of the Table react to the unprecedented turmoil that has rocked The Bloodline? What will happen when Reigns and Rhodes step onto the blue brand at the same time en route to their WrestleMania title showdown? Will The Island of Relevancy ever be the same? Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX,” they wrote.

Rhodes has not responded to Reigns or WWE as of this writing, but he is promoting tomorrow’s blue brand return, which looks to be his first SmackDown TV appearance since Stardust was defeated by Apollo Crews on the April 26, 2016 episode.

You can see the full tweet from Reigns below, along with a related promo:

