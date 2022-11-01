AEW star Brock Anderson recently appeared on The Family Business podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on FTR, and how CM Punk offered him some key advice following a tag team match he had with Lee Johnson in AEW. Check out Anderson’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

His thoughts on FTR and what it was like working with them:

“They are the greatest tag team in the world today. You get in there and it’s trial by fire. They’re the best, they’re gonna bring their A game and they expect you to bring your A game. So to get in there and learn on the fly from those guys is an absolute privilege. I’m glad they’re starting to get the recognition that they deserve. This Summer, I think they finally started getting the praise they deserve because they are the best. They’re on fire right now, they’ve got all the belts. I remember that night, it was Rampage and the crowd had been sitting there for a little bit but they bought in because they’re the best. We didn’t come out with the win, but I don’t think me and Lee were expecting to come out with the win. Just to get in there and have that learning experience and learn from somebody better than you, that’s the only way you learn in this business.”

Says Punk pulled him and Lee Johnson aside after a match and shared some advice with them:

“After the match… for a guy of CM Punk’s magnitude, to when we come back through the curtain, he motions us over and [say he wants to talk to us]. He pulls me and Lee into his room and says ‘Alright, what do you think you did right?’ We had an opinion that we thought we did something good, and he’s like ‘Absolutely not.’ He told us what we did right and it wasn’t even what we thought it was. We were like oh, and a light bulb went off and he was like ‘Alright, what do you think you did wrong?’ and we listed all of that off. Just for a guy of CM Punk’s magnitude, the top guy in the business at the time, to take the time to [show] two greenhorns what [they] did right, what [they] did wrong, and what [they] can improve on… that was a really cool moment and I just have to acknowledge it because there’s no reason that he had… he didn’t have to do that at all. Just like FTR didn’t have to have a wrestling match with us, they could have just been like ‘I’m not wrestling them.’ So for guys of their caliber to have such an interest in the young talent and try to better the next generation is really cool.”

