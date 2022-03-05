WWE champion Brock Lesnar recently joined the Michael Kay Show to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the Beast revealing that he enjoys watching the classic sitcom, Friends, and how the character of Monica, played by Courtney Cox, is his favorite. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he enjoys watching Friends, naming the character Monica as his favorite:

I’m not a huge TV guy. I never have been. I tuned in to the Super Bowl, didn’t catch the halftime show. I did go back and watch it on YouTube. I don’t watch the UFC. Even when I was competing, I would go back and watch some of my film but I never sat down…I’ve rented maybe half a dozen pay-per-views. (I have watched) Seinfeld, catch a little Friends every once in a while. Monica (is my favorite).

How he’s a big music guy:

I’m a music guy. I sit in my bar, my trophy room with the animals I’ve acquired over the years. Light a fire and we jam to music. All genres. Anything that gets my toes tapping and shoulders rocking.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)