WWE Champion Brock Lesnar recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post and talked about wanting to see more ambition in WWE, and how laziness pisses him off.

You may remember how Lesnar recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and made the following comments: “It’s just kind of weird how the whole, the revolutionary door, you know? Because when I first came up it was like, you know, The Undertaker and Steve [Austin] and I could go on and on with the guys. But now I’m the old bastard walking down the halls. I’m looking at these young kids and I don’t know. Someone needs to step up. That means get over. Figure out how to fucking put asses in seats, not worry about your next high spot. Figure out how the hell I can be different. Like how can I make money? That’s it. That’s the business.”

In this new interview with The Post, Lesnar elaborated and said more WWE talents needing to get over and put buts in seats for the company just means to have greater passion and take more chances.

“I know what I did,” he said. “I just did what I want, what I wanted to do and I didn’t care if I lost my job. I wasn’t afraid to quit my job or to go do this or to go do that. Like have some balls, some guts.”

Lesnar continued and talked about how he found his drive at a young age, and how not winning a state wrestling championship in high school fueled his passion for the sport. Lesnar said coming up in WWE he “bugged the s–t out of everybody” and indulged himself into everything to learn and get better — including riding with longtime on-screen rival The Undertaker.

“These things aren’t given to me people. I take them. I fucking take everything that I want because I put my mind, my heart and my soul into it,” Lesnar said after rattling off some of his combat sports accolades, including winning an NCAA wrestling title and the UFC Heavyweight Title. “I’m a butcher, I’m a farmer, I’m a father, I’m a husband. I put my whole fucking soul into everything I do. I don’t think people do that. Could you do your fucking job better? You probably could. I think everybody could. That’s the laziness, that’s the compliancy. That’s what pisses me off.”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.