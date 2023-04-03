Brock Lesnar has conquered Omos at WrestleMania 39.

The Beast defeated the big man on night two of the Showcase of the Immortals in a quick but exciting contest. Omos took control early, using his size and power to wear Lesnar down and put a significant amount of damage on the former world champion’s back.

However, Lesnar managed to evade a strike and hit Omos with a series of German suplexes. A first F-5 attempt failed, but he scored on the second one and once again got his hand raised at WrestleMania.

Highlights can be found below.

Full results to night two of WrestleMania 39 can be found here.