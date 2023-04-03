Brock Lesnar has conquered Omos at WrestleMania 39.
The Beast defeated the big man on night two of the Showcase of the Immortals in a quick but exciting contest. Omos took control early, using his size and power to wear Lesnar down and put a significant amount of damage on the former world champion’s back.
However, Lesnar managed to evade a strike and hit Omos with a series of German suplexes. A first F-5 attempt failed, but he scored on the second one and once again got his hand raised at WrestleMania.
Highlights can be found below.
What a way to kick off #WrestleMania Sunday! pic.twitter.com/1qiGZIAT87
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023
Welcome to Suplex City, @TheGiantOmos!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/5re8QvzPug
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023
THE BEAST has been UNLEASHED at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/P8cSaPmPML
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023
Full results to night two of WrestleMania 39 can be found here.