AEW has released a short clip from tonight’s episode of their weekly Youtube episodic DARK, which features Brodie Lee Jr. (son of the recently deceased Brodie Lee) cutting a promo on Jurassic Express member, Mark Stunt.
-1 Brodie Lee Jr & @realmarkostunt finally meet.
FACE TO FACE!
Watch #AEWDark NOW via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/l6s91UI7e3 pic.twitter.com/xTrf1PMjoY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2021
AEW President Tony Khan would reveal that Brodie Jr. actually wrote the promo himself. He writes, “Brodie wrote that promo himself. I asked him what he wanted to say about Marko, and he said all of that off the top of his head, it was incredible, I told him to please please go out and do that. -1 is really something.”
Brodie wrote that promo himself. I asked him what he wanted to say about Marko, and he said all of that off the top of his head, it was incredible, I told him to please please go out and do that. -1 is really something.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 6, 2021