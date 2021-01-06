AEW has released a short clip from tonight’s episode of their weekly Youtube episodic DARK, which features Brodie Lee Jr. (son of the recently deceased Brodie Lee) cutting a promo on Jurassic Express member, Mark Stunt.

AEW President Tony Khan would reveal that Brodie Jr. actually wrote the promo himself. He writes, “Brodie wrote that promo himself. I asked him what he wanted to say about Marko, and he said all of that off the top of his head, it was incredible, I told him to please please go out and do that. -1 is really something.”