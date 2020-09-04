AEW superstar and current TNT champion Brodie Lee recently spoke to ESPN to hype up tomorrow’s ALL OUT pay per view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How hard it was for him to just sit and wait for his WWE contract to run out:

I wish you could have talked to my wife, because she loves to tell people just, not that I was a horrible person, but there was a cloud almost over me weekly. Just affecting me, and me not knowing that. I was at home, [but it felt like] prison. I couldn’t do what I wanted to do, and that was just wrestle.

Says Luke Harper had a different career but he wants Brodie Lee to stand out:

Luke Harper had a wonderful career in WWE, if you really look at it and break it down, he had a really good career. But I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh, that used to be Luke Harper’ when they see Brodie Lee. I want them to be like, ‘Holy f—, that’s Brodie Lee, and he’s the man.

On being revealed as the Exalted One:

It was serendipitous. It was literally too perfect to have this big reveal, big debut and reawakening, being born again.

How he had to rebuild his confidence in AEW after his tenure in WWE:

I had to understand that my instincts were correct again. I was almost seeking out so many opinions because that’s where I came from, that’s what it was. It was lots of people putting pieces in, instead of just letting myself be who I am.

Calls his transition almost therapeutic:

That confidence has only come in the last couple of months, and the last three or four weeks that I’ve talked, everything I’ve said has been 100% true, has been 100% from my heart, and to be able to talk about that is cathartic and almost therapeutic, so you guys are seeing that come out on screen. That anxiety, that confidence, and all of that coming out together, I hope you guys are enjoying it.

On proving everyone wrong: