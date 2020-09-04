AEW has announced a new matchup for the Buy In on tomorrow’s ALL OUT pay per view from Daily’s Place in Florida. Private Party will be taking on the Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver in tag team action. The original Buy In was set to be Britt baker versus Big Swole, but President Tony Khan moved that cinematic bout to the main card.

UPDATED CARD FOR ALL OUT:

-Jon Moxley versus MJF for the AEW championship (Moxley cannot use the Paradigm Shift)

-Hikaru Shida versus Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s championship

-Matt Hardy versus Sammy Guevara Broken Rules Match

-FTR versus Kenny Omega/Hangman Page for the AEW tag team championship

-Chris Jericho versus Orange Cassidy Mimosa Mayhem Match

-Dark Order versus Matt Cardona/Dustin Rhodes/QT Marshall/Scorpio Sky

-Casino Battle Royal where the winner gets a future AEW title opportunity

-The Young Bucks versus Jurassic Express

-Britt Baker versus Big Swole in a Tooth and Nail match

-Private Party versus The Dark Order