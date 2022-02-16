Brody King made an appearance on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, whether going to WWE was an option for him while he was deciding what he was going to do with his future before signing with AEW.

“I chatted with (William) Regal a few times. He gave me a great piece of advice. I think I talked to him at BOLA in 2018. He was in the crowd, and I kind of pulled him aside after my match. I was like, ‘Do you have any notes for me?’ We had met a couple times before, and he was always very nice to me. He was always very welcoming. He gave me a lot of great advice and great critiques and stuff. He was like, ‘You know, you’re a great wrestler. You’re obviously gonna do great stuff. Your style is obviously more fit for something like, Ring of Honor at the time, or New Japan. Go do all of these things that you want, and after you’re done with that, if you want to come to WWE, here’s my number.’”

“So I was like, well that’s pretty cool. Being a person that doesn’t want to be in one spot going to the same place every time it was like, Okay, let’s see where this takes me. As time has progressed, WWE just wasn’t in my sights. I feel like, you know, the style or anything, it just wasn’t for me. I love New Japan Pro Wrestling. I feel like in essence, that is like what I want to be as a professional wrestler. I feel like a lot of that is translated to AEW now. It’s like the perfect fit and being an AEW is awesome because I get to spend a lot of time with my family, and I get to watch my kids grow up.”