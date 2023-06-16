Bron Breakker opens up about his current character direction in WWE NXT.

The former world champion appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss this very topic, where he addresses his somewhat stale babyface run and how he’s now working as the brand’s top heel. Breakker begins by saying that his current persona is much more natural for him and that he’s having a lot more fun.

I think this is just more natural for me, to be honest with you. It just fits me a whole lot better. I don’t have to be a character or get into character. This is more natural and who I am. I’m having a lot of fun.

Breakker recalls the NXT fans turning on him during his babyface run as champion. While he thought it to be tough at first he is happy that it happened that way as it led to what he’s doing now.

When I was the NXT Champion, towards the end of the long run that I had, people started to turn on me and change their tune when I came out. It’s tough. I felt reserved, like I’m holding this back. I can’t really describe it. Finally, I was like, ‘screw it. I’m done caring what these people think of me, whether they like me, whether they don’t, I’m going to do whatever I want and that’s it.

Breakker will be challenging Seth Rollins for the WWE world heavyweight championship at this Tuesday’s NXT Gold Rush special. You can read about that here.

